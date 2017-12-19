Mrs. Elizabeth Mae Plemons, age 88, of Aragon, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Plemons was born in Floyd County, Georgia on December 16, 1929, daughter of the late Jackson Albert Warren and the late Ada Mae Catlett Warren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Plemons, on March 9, 1993, by a daughter, Gloria Mae Wells, and by three siblings, Harvey Warren, Louis Warren and Adell Plemons. She worked for a number of years at Integrated Products and attended the Wax Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Clifton Earl Plemons, Aragon; three grandchildren, Angela Barton, Jammie Sheffield and Nicole Plemons; nine great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Dirk Gaylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 10am until the service time.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 11:30am and include: Tyler Barton, Jacob Royer, Brentt Haney, Hunter Chastain, Tommy Clark and Greg Rogers.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.