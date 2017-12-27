Mrs. Edna Faye Kemp, 83, of Cave Spring, died Sunday evening, December 24, 2017, at her residence following an extended illness.

Mrs. Kemp was born March 31, 1934 in Cave Spring, daughter of the late Robert Morgan and the late Velma Dempsey Morgan. She attended Cave Spring School, but graduated Valedictorian from St. Mary’s High School in St. Mary’s, Georgia. Mrs. Kemp went on to Statesboro Teachers College where she met her future husband, George Wallace Kemp, Sr. They were married August 21, 1955, and she was his devoted partner in marriage and all of his business ventures for 61 years. Mrs. Kemp was preceded in death by him September 1, 2016.

Mrs. Kemp taught elementary and middle school in Bassett, Va., LaGrange, Ga., and at the Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring where she also served as Parent Education Coordinator for many years prior to her retirement.

Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Kemp was also preceded in death by her brother, Joe Allen Morgan.

Mrs. Kemp is survived by her three children, George Wallace Kemp, Jr., and his wife Dawn; Mrs. Kathleen Kemp Jester and her husband Henry; and Mrs. Elizabeth Kemp Wade and her husband Buster. Four grandchildren, Heather Jester Burgess and her husband Tony, David Jester, Mark Wade and Candy Wade; two great-grandsons, Wesley Wade and Jeremy Wade; and two great-great-grandsons, Colton Wade and Sawyer Wade also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kemp will be held Friday afternoon, December 29, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. EST at the Rehoboth Baptist Church with Dr. David McKenzie officiating. Mrs. Kemp’s daughter in law, Dr. Dawn Kemp will provide special singing. Interment will follow in the Rehoboth Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Henry Jester, David Jester, Tony Burgess, Buster Wade, Wesley Wade, Michael Dempsey and Kent Dyer.

Mrs. Kemp will lie in state at the church, and the family will receive friends there Friday from 1:00 P. M. EST until the funeral hour.

Memorials to Alzheimer’s Research may be sent to either the First Baptist Church of Cave Spring or to Rehoboth Baptist Church and would be appreciated.