Mr. Willie Lewis Heard, 78, of Cartersville, Georgia passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2017. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 12:30pm at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1310 Old Alabama Road, Cartersville, Georgia. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church from 11:00am until the hour of service. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 6:00pm – 7:00pm at the Mack Eppinger and Sons Funeral Home.

Mack Eppinger and Sons Funeral Service, Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.