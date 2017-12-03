Mr. William Seaborn “Bill” Everett, age 85, of Rome, Armuchee Community, passed away Friday, December 1, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Everett was born in Floyd County on October 13, 1932, son of the late Seaborn Solomon Everett and the late Gladys Walraven Everett. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Evie Elizabeth Vaughan, and his brother, Alton Franklin “Al” Everett. Mr. Everett was a graduate of Berry College Boy’s School and received his B. S. Degree from Berry College. He served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955 as a meat and dairy technician and in wildlife disease and predatory animal control. He received the National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal during his service. Bill was a herdsman at BerryCollege in the Beef Cattle Department. He managed Salacoa Valley Farm in Fairmount, GA, receiving numerous state and national awards in the beef cattle industry. Prior to his retirement, he managed Valley Farm Supply in Rome. Mr. Everett was founder and former President of the Red Carpet Cattlemen’s Association in Gordon County. He established the Georgia Simmental Association Chapter as well as the Red Carpet Cattlemen’s Tele-Auction. Mr. Everett was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school and served as an usher for many years. He loved quail hunting, fishing and enjoyed reading.

Survivors include his wife, the former Nettie Edna Williams, to whom he was married on December 24, 1955; 3 daughters, Regina Detweiler, and her husband, Mark, Rome, Rena Vaughan, and her husband, Steve, Pine Log, and Robin Hice, Rome; a sister, Melanie Caldwell, and her husband, Tommy, Rome; a sister-in-law, Juanita Everett, Everett Springs; 8 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2017, at 3:00 PM in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Hampton and the Rev. Mark Detweiler officiating. Interment will follow in Everett Springs Cemetery with American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.

The family will receive friends on Sunday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Sunday by 2:30 PM and include: Steve Vaughan, Stephen Vaughan, Will Hice, Matthew Detweiler, Shadion Buckley, Dalton Hyde, and L.A. Dunaway. Honorary pallbearers include Bruce Van Meter, Nathaniel Winters, Dr. William Brooks, Norman Green, Albert Hughes, Steve Bass, Marvin Howlett and Charlie Miller.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church Building Fund, 735 Old Summerville Rd. NW, Rome, GA 30165 or Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, c/o Floyd Healthcare Foundation, 400 Turner McCall Blvd., Suite 102, Rome, GA 30165.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.