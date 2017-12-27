Mr. Sherman William Hicks, age 94 of Armuchee, GA passed away Tuesday- December 26, 2017 at Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Hicks was born May 7, 1923 in Armuchee, GA, son of the late Grady L. and Burnice Rowan Hicks. He was a member of the Armuchee Baptist Church, and prior to his retirement, was a self-employed master cabinet maker. Mr. Hicks was an avid fox hunter all of his life. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in both the European and Southeastern Pacific Theatres during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Sherman Hicks; brothers, Leonard Hicks, Winford Hicks, and John Hicks.

Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife of 70 years, Edna “Lois” Haney Hicks; sons, Dennis R. (Brenda) Hicks, William Wesley (Debbie) Hicks; brothers, Rowan Hicks, Jered Hicks; grandchildren, Kyle Hicks, Trent Hicks, and Nicole Hicks Reese; great-grandchildren, Reagan Hicks, Ty Hicks, Hollis Reese, and Hayden Reese.

Graveside and interment services for Mr. Hicks will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 28, 2017, from the LaFayette City Cemetery with Bro. William Burke officiating. Pallbearers will be Kyle Hicks, Trent Hicks, Mike Hicks, Mark Hicks, Drew Murray, and Jody Collins.

Mr. Hicks will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until 1:15 P.M. Thursday prior to the service.