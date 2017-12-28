Mr. Rodger Dale McCrickard, age 71, of Rome, passed away Wednesday morning, December 27, 2017, in a local hospital.

Mr. McCrickard was born in Rome, GA on March 5, 1946, son of the late Jim and Noma Popham McCrickard. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Kathy Suitt McCrickard. Mr. McCrickard was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Stevens Graphics in Marietta. He was a member of North Rome Church of God and the East Floyd Lodge #728 F. & A. M.

Survivors include his wife, the former Sandra Spears, to whom he was married on November 2, 2013; 2 daughters, Kelly McCrickard Tinch, and her husband, Shane, Rome, and Jenny Hill, Kennesaw; 6 sons, Tim McCrickard, Acworth, Rodney McCrickard, and his wife, Linda, Jacksonville, FL, Ryan McCrickard, and his wife, Tina, Kingston, Ben McCrickard, Rome, Adam Tuck, Rome, and Andrew Tuck, Piedmont, AL; 2 sisters, Rita Hopper and Debbie Bolt, both of Rome; a brother, David McCrickard, Rome; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Brother Howard Tyler will officiate. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the East Floyd Lodge #728 F. & A. M. having charge of Masonic rites.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until the funeral hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.