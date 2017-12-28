Mr. Richard Barron Cook, age 66, of Shannon, passed away on December 22, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Cook was born in Floyd County, GA on December 16, 1951, son of the late Robert Hoyt Cook and the late Peggy Fry Cook Bowman. He was a veteran of the United States Army and acquired his GED diploma while serving. He was a member of New AntiochBaptist Church and American Legion Post #5. Mr. Cook was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish and camp. Richard was a craftsman also, he had skills in carpentry and finding and creating arrowheads. He was passionate about his family and enjoyed spending time with all of his kids, especially the grandbabies. Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents, by a sister, Sandra June Cook Williams, and by two brothers, William Robert “Bobby” Cook and Billy Joe Cook.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Sandra Janelle Warren Cook, Shannon; two daughters, Angela Michelle Cook West, Rome, and Melissa Dawn Wheat Barlow (Steve), Rome; four sons, Joseph Neal Cook, Rome, Terry Michael Coffia (Crystal), Chattanooga, TN, Melvin Colbert Wheat (Susan), Rome, and Charles Lamar “Chuck” Wheat (Brandi), Athens; a brother, Larry Wayne Cook (Crissy), Rome; a sister, Robin Cook Lee (James), Rome; 12 grandchildren; a life-time friend, Neal Carden, Rome; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial services will be held in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at 2:00 PM, with the Rev. Tony Cargle officiating. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will extend military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.