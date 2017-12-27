Mr. Kenneth Crawford, age 75, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, December 26, 2017 following a brief illness.

Mr. Crawford was born February 20, 1942 in Atlanta Georgia to the late Lieupo & Merle Gallimore Crawford and was also preceded in death by three brothers Wayne Crawford, Carl Crawford & Walter Crawford, niece Heather Crawford.

Surviving are his Children Kenberley King & James, Timmy Crawford and Samantha Crawford. Sister Elaine Johnson & Bobby, Eight Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren also surviving.

Funeral services for Kenneth Crawford will be conducted Friday December 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Lester Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Powers officiating. The family will receive friend Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the Lester Litesey Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Wes LeFurgey, Jeff LeFurgey, Gene Crawford, David Wallace, Jacob Wallace and Joseph Wallace.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Kenneth Crawford