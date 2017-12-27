Mr. Herbert Chester Hale, 82 of Gordon County, died Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Gordon Health Care. Born in Bartow County on August 22, 1935, he was the son of the late William Elzo and Margaret Deskie Amos Hale.

Chester was employed at Trend Mills, before he became disabled. He was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: his wife, Betty Sirk Hale; daughter, Kathy Hale; sisters, Katherine Hale and Patricia Corbin; brothers, Donald and Ronald Hale. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include: his children, Margaret Cannon, Hilda Smith, Lynn (Scott) Heath, and Carl Hale; grandchildren, Michelle Brookshire, James Cagle, Courtney and Ashley Heath, Kevin Lanbert, Greg and Adam Smith; great-grandchildren, Shae, Dallas, Dixie, Kate, Ayden, Lizzie, and Angel; his siblings, John W. (Dot) Hale of Cartersville, Jeanette (James) of McDonald, TN, Wayne E. (Martha) Hale of Cartersville, Alvin L. (Sandra) Hale of Calhoun, Sue (Clifford) Ball of Acworth, Jean (Steve) Patterson of Rome, Ruby (Dennis) Watson of TN, Gail (Eddie) Turner of Calhoun, Faye Hale of Adairsville, and Amos Hale of Calhoun.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 PM on Friday, December 29th from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Tommy Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery in Adairsville, GA.

Pallbearers serving are: Greg and Adam Smith, James Cagle, Russell Hale, Chris Howard, and Travis Maddox. Honorary Pallbearers are Kevin and Donnie Smith, and Kenneth Blalock.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 28th from 5 PM until 9 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Herbert Chester Hale of Gordon County.