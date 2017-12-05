Mr. Benjamin Ray “Benny” Cordle, age 58, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mr. Cordle was born in Floyd County, Georgia on April 28, 1959, son of the late Franklin Cordle and the late Lois Bates Cordle. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Cecil Cordle, Donnie Cordle and Linda Gail Cordle. Mr. Cordle was a member of Christ Gospel Church and worked for several years in automobile paint and body.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Sue Inman Cordle, to whom he was married on April 18, 1987; two daughters, Jessica Sue Ann Cordle and her fiancé, Jonathan Doster, Rome, and Emily Rose Roy and her husband, James, Silver Creek; a grandson, Ezekiel James Roy, Silver Creek; five siblings, Delane Ingram, Centre, AL, Jackie Oliver and her husband, Dennis, Jeffersonville, IN, Tommy Cordle and his wife, Hannah, Rome, David Cordle and his wife, Tammy, Tignall, GA, and Leslie Baham and her husband, Anthony, Morgan City, LA; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 8, 2017, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Rocky Calvert and the Rev. Anthony Baham officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 10:30am and include: James Ray, Joe McDonald, Jonathan Doster, Aaron Cordle, Mike Oliver, Jeffrey Cordle and Jeremiah Beillon.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.