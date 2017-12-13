Lindale Man Arrested for Burglarizing and Vandalizing Armuchee High School

James Hart IV, 18 of Lindale, was arrested this week after police said he vandalized a Floyd County School bus and field goal post at Armuchee High School.

Reports stated that Hart also broke into a ticket booth at the school, causing between $1400 and $2000 in damages.

During his arrest this week police said that they found him to be in possession of suspected marijuana and several smoking pipes, rolling papers and residue in baggies.

The incident at the school occurred back on November 25th.

Hart is charged with second degree burglary, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.