Laura Wheeler Long, 90, of Fairmount, died Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at her home, following an extended illness. She was born in Gilmer County, GA on October 8, 1927, daughter of the late John and Eliza Anderson Wheeler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Reed Long; brothers, Rev. Claude Wheeler, and Rev. Clifford Wheeler; and sisters, Myrtle Mulkey, Anna Wilson Withrow, and Florence Corbin.

Mrs. Long had lived in Bartow County for 17 years, moving there from Gordon County. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Elsie (Bobby) Carney, Dorsey Long, Patsy (Danny) Coggins, David (Annie May) Long, Jane (Lester) Harrison, Brenda (Mike) Byars, and Martha (Paul) Rollins; a sister-in-law, Zena Wheeler of Ellijay; thirteen grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Heyman Hospice for their special care of Mrs. Long.

Services to honor the life of Laura Wheeler Long will be held Thursday, December 28th at 2:00 PM from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Bartow County, with Jody Orton, Forrest Leechman, and Jane Harrison officiating. Music will be arranged by Matt Lacey. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Jason Harrison, Lamar Harrison, Adam Byars, Jarrod Rollins, Bill Wilson, Vernon Corbin, Ermel Southern, and Jimmy Griffith.

The family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 27th from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Laura Wheeler Long are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.