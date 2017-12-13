Hawks relay teams to be honored at USTFCCCA Convention

Shorter Track and Field will be honored Tuesday afternoon at the annual USTFCCCA Convention for having three of the top relay teams in the Division II during the 2017 outdoor season.

For the Hawks, who ranked 7th in the final National poll last year is the only men’s team in DII to have multiple relay teams earn the recognition; given annually by Accusplit, the leader in the professional stopwatch and timing industry since 1972.

At the ceremony, Shorter will hear its name as the top relay team at each the 4x200m, 4x400m, and Sprint Medley distances, all of which include school record times that were recorded at the Florida Relays in April.

In the 4x200m, Barnett Bailey, Deangelo Harris, Devin Wallace, and Lester Miller teamed up to finish 10th overall in a time of 1:23.97. In the 4x400m, Todd Woodring, Wake Roberds, Christian Smith, and Harris bested a field of all DI teams to record a time of 3:07.99; earning the group and automatic qualification to nationals last season. While, in the sprint medley – a four leg race consisting of 200m, 200m, 400m and 800m distances – Kelly Thompson, Woodring, Harris and Dejon Devroe posted a time of 3:20.38 for third overall.