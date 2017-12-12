GDOT Begins Sfatey Maintenance in Chattooga and Pickens Counties

Georgia DOT Maintenance crews are set to begin today to replace the obliterated and damaged reflective raised pavement markers on State Route (SR) 1/US 27 in Chattooga County and SR 136 in Pickens County. Work will proceed daily Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. This maintenance operation and the lane closures it necessitates are weather permitting and subject to change.

Georgia DOT maintains over 2000 lane-miles in Northwest Georgia. Relatively harsh winter and snowplows used to clear the region’s interstates and state routes from snow and ice present a challenge to the DOT crews who are charged with maintaining lane markers on the roads. These crews follow Federal Highway Administration standards for markings and do their best to keep up. They also work almost continuously restriping faded markers and replacing missing reflective raised pavement markers. Still, the volume of traffic on the highways, snow removal in the winter and sunny summer all weigh heavily on the durability of the lane markers.