Gaylesville Man Charged With Theft Of Property For Stealing From His Employer

Gaylesville man is behind bars after stealing from his employer and then selling the stolen property. According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship, 49 year old Mark Evan Vickery was employed by a local business within the city limits of Centre where he was relieved from duties at that establishment.

After he was released from his duties, an inventory disclosed that there was a piece of equipment that was unaccounted for by the management staff. Management staff later got information that the missing item was sold at another location in Cherokee County and then taken to Georgia where it was sold to another individual.

Investigator Leigha Blake worked the case and was able to get the needed evidence in order to conduct a proper criminal investigation. The hard work of Inv. Leigha Blake paid off when she was able to charge Vickery with Theft of Property in the 1st Degree in connection to the case investigation.

Diligence in her work has also led to leads in Paulding County, Georgia where further cases may generate from her investigation. At this time, Vickery remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center additionally charged with Negotiating Worthless Negotiable Instruments and is being held without bail.

