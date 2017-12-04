Gas Prices Fall Below $2.50 For First Time in a Month

At $2.48, the national gas price average is at the cheapest price since early November. More so, pump prices nationally have been steadily dropping during the last two weeks. Today’s gas price is three cents less than a week ago, four cents cheaper than one month ago and 30 cents more than a year ago.

“Cheaper winter gas prices are being seen for the bulk of the country as gasoline demand hits the lowest mark since February,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “On the week, 90 percent of states saw their gas price average drop – some even by double digits.”

Declining gas prices mirror the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest consumer gasoline demand report, showing a drop of 871,000 b/d on the week for a total demand number of 8.7 million b/d (week ending Nov. 24). EIA’s next report, due out on Wednesday, will indicate if the drop is a trend.

Quick Stats

The top 10 states with the largest monthly changes are: Indiana(-40 cents), Ohio (-34 cents), Michigan (-30 cents), Illinois (-29 cents), Wisconsin (-18 cents), Alaska (+14 cents), Missouri (-14 cents), Oklahoma (-11 cents), Hawaii (+10 cents) and Kansas (-8 cents).

The top 10 states with the largest yearly changes are: Alaska(+62 cents), California (+50 cents), Colorado (+48 cents), Montana (+43 cents), Wyoming (+43 cents), Hawaii (+43 cents), North Dakota (+43 cents), Oregon (+42 cents), Minnesota (+41 cents) and New Mexico (+39 cents).

While gas price averages are cheapest in the South and Southeast, motorists are paying 20 cents or more at the pump compared to where they were one year ago. For example: New Mexico (+39 cents), Arkansas (+30 cents), Texas (+29 cents), Louisiana (+28 cents), Florida (+25 cents), Oklahoma (+25 cents), South Carolina (+24 cents), Mississippi (+24 cents), Alabama (+23 cents) and Georgia (+21 cents).

On the week, the states in the region saw moderate (at most two cent) drops in price.

Due to a small fire, a crude processing unit at ExxonMobil’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery is shut down and expected to be offline for two to three weeks, OPIS reported. The shutdown had no immediate impact on pump prices, but did spark jumps in the futures market.

The South and Southeast was the only region to see a drop (119,000 bbl) in gasoline inventory levels.