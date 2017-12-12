Floyd County Schools Reschedules December Delights Event

Floyd County Schools have rescheduled its December Delights – An Arts and Craft Market Benefitting Education at the Floyd County Schools Board of Education to Friday, December 15th from 9 am to 8 pm and Saturday, December 16th from 9 am to 5 pm. This year’s proceeds will go toward incentives for the systemwide literacy challenge.
WE NEED YOUR HELP!
- If you have any items you can donate to a silent auction, please contact Lenora McEntire at 706-234-1031 ext. 7133 or lmcentire@floydboe.net
with what you have to donate.
- Arrangements for silent auction items to be picked up or delivered to the BOE need to be made by December 7th.
- If you are interested in being a vendor at this event, please contact Lenora McEntire at 706-234-1031 ext.7133 or lmcentire@floydboe.net
for approval and a vendor form. Vendors will be chosen on a first come first serve basis.
- Each vendor will have an 8 x 8 ft area. You will be provided one table. You may bring more tables as long as you stay inside the 8×8 ft area. We will be inside unless you request outside setup.
- One day fee is $20.00 or both days $30.00 for craft vendors.
- Food Vendors will set up outside in the parking lot across the street, fees are $25.00 for one day, $35.00 for two days.