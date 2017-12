Five people were arrested after the Rome Floyd Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Wood Valley Terrace.

Reports said that Heaven Hood, 19 of Rome, Gerald Griffin Gunner, 48 of Silver Creek, David Jenkins,25 of Rome, Summer Hamilton,27 of Lindale Bartney Furr, 35 of Rome, were all found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Hood is also accused of attempting to kick law enforcement while being placed under arrest.