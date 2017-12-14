510 Avenue A
Rome, GA 30165
Email: news@coosavalleynews.com
Phone: (706) 234-0081
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Menu
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Breaking.News
Ecode Thursday December 14, 2017
Silver Creek Man Found with Drugs for Sale and Gun
Rome Man Accused of Burglarizing Home on Burnett Ferry
Lindale Man Arrested for Burglarizing and Vandalizing Armuchee High School
Rome Man Arrested After Hitting Mother in Face
Home
e-code
Ecode Thursday December 14, 2017
Ecode Thursday December 14, 2017
Posted By:
Staff Reports
on:
December 14, 2017
In:
e-code
Print
Email
17285
Share
0
Tweet
Share
0
Share
0
Share
0
Previous
Silver Creek Man Found with Drugs for Sale and Gun
Related Articles
E-code, Tuesday December 13, 2017
December 13, 2017
Ecode – Wednesday December 13, 2017
December 13, 2017
E-Code- Monday, December 12, 2017
December 12, 2017
2014 Powered By
Micro Plus Inc.