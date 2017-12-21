Coosa Valley News Person of the Week – Phil Hefner

Phil Hefner made his name around northwest Georgia as a professional wrestling promoter. His job was to give people their monies worth when it came to entertainment. He had to read people’s wants and needs in an effort to put on a quality entertainment show. Now he has set his eyes on giving people their month’s worth in a different way.

Hefner has decided to reinvent one of Floyd County’s restaurant treasurers in Armuchee with the creation of Almost Famous, a country style eatery in the former Mr D’s location.

Listen as Hefner speaks on this journey and what folks can expect when they come to visit.