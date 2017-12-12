Chieftains Museum Christmas Workshop for Kids this Weekend

Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host a “Santa’s Workshop” for families and children of all ages at the museum on Saturday, December 16th.

The museum will show its holiday spirit with a “Santa’s Workshop” from 11am-2pm that day. Visitors will be able to tour the museum with its holiday decorations and create Christmas crafts to keep or share. Children will also be able to write a letter to Santa and mail it to the North Pole at the Chieftains Museum Magic Mailbox! The charge for the event is $5 for adults with all children receiving free admission.

“This event allows Chieftains to give back to the community to show how much we appreciate everyone’s support in 2017,” states Executive Director Heather Shores. “We look forward to completing new projects and hosting programs in 2018 that will continue to draw new audiences and old friends to the museum campus.” One of these projects includes the Major Ridge Demonstration Garden, an “outdoor classroom” devoted to native agriculture and the history of the Ridge family farm.

The “Santa’s Workshop” event will take place at Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home located at 501 Riverside Parkway in Rome. For more information on these upcoming events, contact the museum at (706) 291-9494 or visit the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.