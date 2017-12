Byron Kent Padgett, 43 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome this week after he allegedly made “physical contact with the intimate parts” of a 18 year-old girl.

Reports said that Padgett touched the teen’s buttocks and vagina without her consent.

The alleged incident occurred at a location on Cedartown Highway back on October 2nd of this year.

Padgett is charged with sexual battery.