Cave Spring Couple Arrested After Doing Drugs Around Child

A Cave Spring couple was jailed on Friday after reports said police found drug and needles on a table within the reach of a child.

Hamilton Blake Sutton, 42, and Maggie Nichole Hubbard, 36, were arrested after police said they found a schedule II controlled substance and a bottle of a green leafy substance.

Police added that the couple also allegedly injected various narcotics while in the care of a 5 month old.

Both are charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana and cruelty to children.