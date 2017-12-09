Business leaders in Marietta and Rome cited for contributions to their communities and Georgia

Shadae Yancey-Warren of Rome and Mark Haney of Marietta were named the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Alumni of the Year by the TCSG Foundation Thursday evening. The TCSG Foundation recognizes outstanding alumni of TCSG affiliated colleges each year at its “A Taste of TCSG” event. Governor Nathan Deal, along with TCSG Commissioner Gretchen Corbin, presented the awards.

“Shadae and Mark represent the best of the Technical College System of Georgia, not only through their career success, but in their commitment to improving their communities by giving back,” said TCSG Commissioner, Gretchen Corbin. “It’s truly an honor to recognize two exemplary alumni of the Technical College System of Georgia—they make us proud.”

Shadae Yancey-Warren is a 2011 graduate of the marketing management program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Rome. Following graduation, Yancey-Warren opened Jamwich, a specialty sandwich shop in downtown Rome. Since opening, Jamwich has garnered much attention, including being named to Georgia Tourism’s “100 Plates Locals Love” list. Yancey-Warren continues to invest in her community through her “GIVE-A-JAM” initiative, which provides meals to those in need. Yancey-Warren was named the TCSG 2017 Alumna of the Year by the TCSG Foundation.

Mark Haney is a 1977 graduate of the emergency medical technician (EMT) program at Marietta/Cobb Vocational Technical School (now Chattahoochee Technical College). Haney enrolled in the EMT program while still in high school, where he earned his certification and worked for a local ambulance service. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy as well as master’s degrees in business administration and health administration from Georgia State University. He has been with WellStar Health System since 1978 and has served as President of WellStar Paulding Hospital and Nursing Center since 2009. More recently, Haney was named Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Facilities and Development Services within the WellStar Health System. Haney is committed to his community, chairing the Paulding County Economic Development Board, as well as serving on the board of the Paulding County