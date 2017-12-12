Berry College and 9 Georgia Colleges Partner to Help Puerto Rican Students

The Georgia Independent College Association and The Association of Private Colleges and Universities of Puerto Rico have partnered to assist in the placement of college students temporarily displaced in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria.

Ten Georgia colleges have agreed to enroll students for a semester starting Spring 2018 with the home institution in Puerto Rico receiving the tuition. Students are expected to spend one semester in Georgia before returning to their Puerto Rican college or university.

“This partnership means that Puerto Rico’s private college students will not suffer a delay in their studies,” said GICA President Susanna Baxter. “Our sister institutions in Puerto Rico will also receive the tuition needed to make payroll and make repairs. This is a small way we can help our fellow citizens during this rebuilding period.”

GICA members currently participating in this agreement with the 13 Puerto Rican colleges and universities include: Agnes Scott College, Berry College, Brewton-Parker College, Covenant College, LaGrange College, Oglethorpe University, Toccoa Falls College, Truett McConnell University, Wesleyan College and Young Harris College.

“The Presidents and Chancellors, members of The Association of Private Colleges and Universities of Puerto Rico (ACUP) thank The Georgia Independent College Association (GICA) for their willingness to host Puerto Rican students in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria,” said Dr. Carmen Cividanes-Lago, Advisor to ACUP. “Hurricane María’s wrath has been life-changing and it has taken away many of our students’ income, jobs, and personal property, but it cannot take away their passion project: to continue studying. We are ever so grateful that our students have been offered help during this very difficult time and that they will be able to pursue education for a semester in Georgia. Thank you, Georgia!”

Interested students should go to http://www.georgiacolleges.org/contact/PRStudentSemesterRelief