Bartow Jail Inmate Tries to Have Ex-Wife Killed

A inmate at the Bartow County Jail, Michael Lawrence Dane McEarchern, 29 of Temple, is now facing additional charges after he allegedly offered to pay someone up to $10,000 to kill his ex-wife.
Reports said that he paid an $800 deposit to an FBI agent who was posing as a hitman.
Reports added that he also wanted his ex-wife’s boyfriend killed as well.
When agents began to investigate they determined that the boyfriend has been shot earlier, but survived.
They said that on November 30th, the agent agreed to pick up the deposit and tracked down the return address to a hotel on Windy Hill Road. It was there it was discovered that McEarchern’s girlfriend worked as a bartender at the hotel.
Agents then arranged for a recording device to be placed in McEarchern’s cell. That recording showed that he gave specific details about the best placed and times to find his ex-wife.
He was taken into federal custody on December 5th.
McEarchern was originally arrested on October 17th on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine as well as possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and marijuana.
He is now charged with using a phone to conspire to commit murder.
He w