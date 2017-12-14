Law enforcement agencies in Bartow County are prepared for a huge turnout for the 10th annual Bartow County Shop With A Hero program!

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, this Saturday the event will bring together approximately 300 local children and their families at the Clarence Brown Conference Center (5450 Highway 20, Cartersville) to kick off the day. The festivities start at 8:30AM with registration, which includes a ticket to win door prizes and two grand prize bicycles (one for a girl and one for a boy). After registration, the guests are served breakfast in the beautifully decorated main hall. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus are on hand to mingle, take photos, and spread joy to the kids.

Also on hand are several hundred heroes from local and state law enforcement agencies, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, firefighters, military personnel, teachers, and nurses. From the start it is clear that this morning is all about the children of Shop With A Hero! After breakfast and door prize drawings, the kids and their families are loaded onto school buses from the Bartow County Board of Education and the Cartersville City School Board and provided an escort to Walmart.

This escort does not take the straight route – that would be very short – our guests of honor are escorted emergency lights and sirens through Cartersville via I-75 and Highway 41 to the Cartersville Walmart. Once there, the guest shoppers are paired with a hero and then the fun begins. Each child in the program is allotted $150. One hundred dollars must be spent on clothing items for the child and the remaining fifty can be spent as the child pleases. Many children choose to use the fifty dollars to purchase gifts for siblings and/or loved ones! The Cartersville Walmart provides special checkout lines and employees just

for the event to assist in price checks, directions, and checkout.

This year the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office will also be providing a free child seat safety inspection point in the Walmart parking lot. Deputies will be checking car seats for safety and providing tips and

guidance to keep kids safe while riding in vehicles – no citations are issued at this inspection!

Please take the time and provide coverage for this event as the Shop With A Hero committee, agencies involved, citizens and businesses of Bartow County, and our school systems have worked extra hard to provide Christmas gifts for the children of those less fortunate in our community. All money for this program is raised throughout the year via community donations and fundraisers. We will have personnel on hand available for interview as well about the program.