Aubrey J. Snider of Bradenton, Florida, passed away in Rome, Georgia on December 10, 2017, at a healthcare facility. Also known as Joe or A.J, he was born August 1, 1926 in Fairmont, WV to Aubrey B. and Opal V. Snider.

During WWII, he served on active duty, U.S. Naval Reserve, as a Midshipman assigned to USMMA, Kings Point, NY. He was reassigned to sea duty, serving on five ships in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. After the war he was reassigned to Kings Point, NY. He later attended Fairmont State College.

He was predeceased by his parents, two wives: Louisa Belle Baughman, (1959) and Patricia Ann Summerfield (2016). He is survived by three children: Jennifried B. McNeal of Summerville, Dr. P. Joel Snider of Rome, and Leigh Anne Cunningham of Denver, Colorado, and by 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

During his business career, he worked for Chevrolet/GM, Cerro Aluminum, Xerox Corporation, and Archer/RJR Corp. After leaving Archer/RJR, he and his wife, Pat, began River Farms, Inc. in Memphis, TN. They operated specialty food stores in west Tennessee, Northern Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana for 20 years. After retiring, they moved to Englewood, FL and later to Lakewood Ranch, FL, where they lived for more than 25 years.

A family funeral service will be held in Rome, Georgia, on December 14. A graveside service will be held for family and friends at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida, on December 19, 2017, at 10:30 AM, with Dr. P. Joel Snider officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Society or to the local charity of your choice.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.