Kenneth Gerome Espy, 53 of Armuchee, was arrested this week after he allegedly chased a 36 year-old woman before threatening to kill her with a gun.

Reports added that Espy then went to get a knife and then proceeded to place it against her throat.

Police went on to say that Espy also broke the woman’s window.

Espy is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass.