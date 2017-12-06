Aragon Woman Lies In Order to Get Government Assistance

Brittany Lea Weatherby, 33 of Aragon, was arrested this week after she allegedly lied to government officials in order to get public assistance.
Weatherby is charged with false statements and writings and fraud in obtaining public assistance.
