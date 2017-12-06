Adairsville Man Charged with Burglary and Arson

An Adairsville man, Stephen Howell, 29, was arrested Tuesday after authorities responded to a structure fire at 105 Sparks Street.

Reports said that a 911 caller stated this was a vacant mobile home was boarded up, but someone was inside the residence and appeared to be throwing objects out of a window.

Officers said that after speaking with a male subject, later identified as Howell, witnesses stated was that he was the subject inside the residence.

While speaking with Howell officers observed soot on Howell’s face and smelled the odor of smoke coming from his person.

After further investigations Howell was taken into custody and charged with burglary and arson.