10 Floyd County Schools “Beat the Odds” in 2017

Ten Floyd County schools beat the odds in 2017, performing better than statistically expected on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI).

The CCRPI is Georgia’s statewide accountability system. It measures schools and school districts on a 100-point scale based on multiple indicators of performance.

The Beating the Odds analysis predicts a range within which a school’s CCRPI score is statistically expected to fall – given the school’s size, grade cluster (elementary, middle, and high, not including primary schools and the college and career academy), student mobility, and student demographics (including race/ethnicity, disability, English learners, and poverty). If an individual school’s actual CCRPI is above the predicted range, then that school beat the odds.

“This is a major improvement over last year when only two of our schools were classified as ‘Beating the Odds’ schools,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Jackson. “We are excited to celebrate our higher performing schools and will work to get the others on to the list in the future.”

The Floyd County schools that are designated in 2017 as having “beat the odds” are:

Alto Park Elementary

Pepperell High

Model High

Model Elementary

Armuchee Elementary

Pepperell Elementary

Model Middle

Johnson Elementary

Armuchee Middle

Armuchee High

To view the full Beating the Odds analysis, visit the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement website here.