Women Found in Car with Meth and Other Drugs

Two women were arrested in Rome on drug charges this week after police found drugs in their vehicle.

Kayleigh Danielle Warren, 27 of Plainville, and 26-year old Sylvia Meshelle Baldwin of Ocilla, were found to be in possession of syringes containing methamphetamine, as well as a burnt spoon with meth residue stuck to it.

Officers also found prescription pills in the console of the vehicle.

The women were located on Kirby Road.

Both are both charged with possession of meth, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drugs not in the original container.