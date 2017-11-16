Woman Takes Chattooga County Deputy On High Speed Chase

A woman took Chattooga County Deputy’s and Georgia State Patrol officers on a high-speed road chase yesterday on Hwy. 100 and Silver Hill. She was apprehended safely, and there were apparently no injuries.

The woman, identified on Thursday’s docket records as 58 year-old Margaret Ann Graham was arrested and booked into the Chattooga County Jail on a long list of charges including DUI for alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane, fleeing or attempting to elude, open container of alcohol, reckless driving and violation of a limited driving permit.