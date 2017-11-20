Woman Stalks Rome Man at Child’s School

Jennifer Marie Quinn, 32 of Hoschton, was arrested in Rome after police said she allegedly stalked a man from his child’s school to the police station.

Reports stated that while being questioned by police she allegedly drove away with an officer inside the vehicle.

They added that while being placed under arrest she struggled with officers as they attempted to place her in handcuffs.

She was also found to have been driving under the influence of an unknown drug.

Quinn is charged with stalking, DUI, three counts of obstruction of police and felony obstruction.