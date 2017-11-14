William Ronnie Shell, age 68 of Rome

William Ronnie Shell, age 68, broke free of the bindings of this world and ran joyously to be with God on Sunday, November 12, 2017, following recently declining health.

Ronnie was born in Floyd County, Georgia on June 16, 1949, son of the late William Ivy Shell and the late Evelyn Hubbard Shell. He was a lifelong resident of Floyd County and attended Pepperell High School and Coosa Valley Tech.

Ronnie was the owner of Shell Logging and Farming and his career was spent in the timber business. His expertise in timber management and auto & diesel mechanics was legend. He loved and protected the land of his ancestors. He also loved being outdoors, NASCAR racing, good rock and roll music and Southern cooking! He never met a stranger and was a generous and caring friend to all. Above all, he loved God, his family and his country. Ronnie was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Churchand his faith was his strength.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of over 42 years, Nancy Fricks Shell; two sisters, Sally Shell Patrenos, Tallahassee, FL, and Susan Shell Whelchel and her husband, Mike, Rome; one uncle, Jack Hubbard; two aunts, Margaret Shell and Stella Shell; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Thacker and her husband, Charlie, and Debra Sullins and her husband, Vic; 10 nieces and nephews; many cousins and a dear family friend, Shirley Little.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Don Spears officiating. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 6 until 8pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronnie Shell Memorial fund at www.gofundme.com/6juydv-ronnie-shell-memorial-fund to help defray funeral expenses.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Tim Hammond, Wilbur Shell, Glenn Shell, Jr., Eric Addison, George Patrenos III, and Michael Whelchel, Jr.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements