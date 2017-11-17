Victim Airlifted To Trauma Center After Being Pinned Underneath A Vehicle

One person was airlifted to an area trauma center by Lifesaver Helicopter after he was backed over trying to assist a neighbor with a wood splitter at a residence on County Road 61 in the Bay Springs Campground area of Centre just before noon on Thursday.

Witnesses told WEIS Radio News that the victim, whose name has not been released, was attempting to help his neighbor back the piece of equipment up when he was accidentally ran over.

Rescue personnel had to extricate the victim from underneath the vehicle before he was rushed to a nearby landing zone and taken to an area trauma center for treatment. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Centre and Leesburg Fire Departments, Rescue Squad Personnel, Cherokee EMS and Sheriff’s Office deputies all responded to the scene.

From WEIS radio