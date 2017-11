Three men, Quayon Al0Sharif Williams-King, Quaion Al-Rahem Taylor, 18,. Both of Newark, New Jersey, and 19 year-old Demarcus Marques Addie Jr, 19 of Machhester, Georgia, was arrested at the Studio 6 on Cheateu Drive in Rome after they allegedly fired a BB gun at several vehicles.

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

All are charged with reckless conduct.