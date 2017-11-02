Three Charged After Task Force Conducts Drug Search at Business on Kingston Avenue

The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force arrested three people, Nick Alan Adams, 40, Andrew Kyle Parris, 22, and 19 year-old Heather Lee Dawn Hood this week while conducting a search warrant at a commercial building on Kingston Avenue.

Reports said that Adams was found with methamphetamine in his safe. Officers also found scales containing methamphetamine residue, needles and a glass pipe and Adams had Xanax and Lortab pills in a small bag in his pocket.

He is charged with felony possession of meth, intent to distribute meth and two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Adams also is charged with the misdemeanors pills not kept in the original container and possession of drug-related objects.

Both Parris and Hood are charged with felony possession of meth charge and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.