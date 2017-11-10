Taylor Ridge Closed From Friday To Sunday

The City of Summerville will be moving a plane from the Russell Field Airport to the Summerville Depot via Hwy. 27 tomorrow Friday November 10. We will begin the move somewhere between 9:00 and 10:00 am. Due to the size of the plane and slow speed in which they will be traveling, we ask travelers to please plan accordingly. We know for certain that Taylor’s Ridge will be closed for the time it takes them to move across it. Other roads may be periodically closed during this move. We apologize for any inconvenience to travelers but we do encourage everyone to come out and see the plane and all the other cool things at the Planes, Trains, and Trucks event at the Depot Saturday and Sunday. Also, the plane will be moved back to Russell Field Sunday morning. This will mean the same slow speed and same road closings during the move. Any questions please contact the City of Summerville Police Department at 706-859-0912.

