Task Force Nets Over 300 Burglary, Smash and Grab, RICO Warrants

A state-wide burglary task force has obtained over 300 arrest warrants for commercial burglaries that have occurred across the State of Georgia since 2015. In total, the task force has identified 20 suspects that have been operating together to commit these burglaries across the State and into Tennessee.

The Floyd County Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and the Gwinnett County Police Department together conducted this yearlong task force investigation with assistance from 53 other Jurisdictions within the State of Georgia. The task force investigation into this burglary ring uncovered multiple street gangs from the Atlanta area that have been operating a criminal enterprise burglary ring confirmed to have burglarized 153 commercial stores. These gangs are responsible for over $1.35 million in total confirmed loss (damage/property loss) across the State of Georgia since 2015.