Suicide Prevention Awareness Event Set For November 30

The QPR Institute (which stands for Question, Persuade, Refer), will have a suicide prevention/recognition information session at the Chattooga County Library Thursday, November 30. It will be 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM.

Their press release states: “In the time it takes to watch a movie, you can learn how to save a life. Just like with CPR for heart attacks, anyone can learn how to recognize and help someone experiencing suicide thoughts and behaviors using three basic skills taught in QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer).”

To register, contact Vicky VanPelt at 706-857-7917 or vickysvanpelt@gmail.com. The event is sponsored by the Chattooga Family Connection & Lookout Mountain Community Services.