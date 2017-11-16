Stolen Chick-Fil-A Van Involved In Hit And Run

The Chick Fil A van that was stolen from the Cartersville location on Sunday evening was involved in a hit and run on Wednesday in Acworth. The restaurant has offered free food for a year to anyone with information regarding the stolen van.

According to reports, the van struck a vehicle that was parked in a driveway on the Cobb county side of Acworth. There was moderate damage to both the van and the victim’s vehicle. The victim came outside, noticed the damage to his car, and found the van abandoned in the road. He immediately called the police. Acworth Police have determined that the van was stolen during the hit and run investigation and contacted CPD. Any evidence available is being collected and at this time the unidentified suspect (s) are still at large. Police have surveillance video of a young white male walking around the restaurant’s parking lot before the van disappeared Sunday.