Aaron Anthony Watts, 19 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week at Floyd Medical Center after he allegedly threatened to kill police officers and staff of the hospital.

Police said that Watts spat on two police officers before threatening to kill several of them. He told one officer that he would “stab him in his fat ass” with a knife.

The incident occurred back on October 29th.

Watts is charged with battery, five counts of terroristic threats and acts and battery.