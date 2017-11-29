Shorter University Fires Head Football Coach/AD

After failing to win a game in two years, and overseeing a sports program that has seen numerous programs on the decline, Shorter University head football coach and athletic director Aaron Kelton has been fired.

Kelton was named head football coach in January of 2016, and has failed to win a game in two seasons.

He is the schools only second football coach, replacing Phil Jones.

Over 25 coaches and sports administrators have now left or been fired from Shorter since March 2015.

Shorter has yet to name a new football coach or AD, but it appears as if Shorter Executive VP/provost Dr. Donald Martin Jr will temporarily lead the athletics department.