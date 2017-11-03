Sheriff Burhhalter Releases Statement on SPLOST

Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter issued the following statement on the SPLOST vote next week.

“Why I am voting YES for the 2017 SPLOST.”

I have been honored to serve as your sheriff since you elected me in 2004. I have valued your trust in me and have worked diligently to keep that trust by making the tough decisions necessary to keep our county safe, our inmates secure and to make sure our employees get to go home after work. The Public Safety LANDSCAPE is ever changing and getting more difficult each and every day. Being secure in our homeland is no longer a description of our national climate. We must be vigilant and ever prepared for the moment terrorism might knock on our door in Rome, Georgia. Terrorist attacks are no longer an “overseas thing”.

Our Public Safety Community has suffered from underfunding for many years now due to the biggest economic downturn in recent history. Specialized equipment is a dire need of our public safety agencies. This equipment will keep our edges sharp and our forces trained and retained. Sure, I know this is not a topic that is going to be accepted without argument and several of my friends may disagree with me on my choice. However, we tend to disagree on a professional basis.

On another note, Floyd County Jail is now the de-facto Northwest Regional Hospital now housing over 840 inmates with 100 or more using psychotropic medications. We have four dedicated medical health beds and ZERO medical mental health beds. SPLOST passing would remedy this issue.

My decision to support this SPLOST is simple, we are in desperate times and we didn’t get here overnight.

I ASK THAT YOU CONSIDER SUPPORTING THIS SPLOST AND SUPPORT OUR PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY WHEN IT NEEDS IT THE MOST.

Thank you!

Your Sheriff,

Tim