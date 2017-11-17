Serious Accident On HWY 9 Early Friday Morning

Two people were seriously injured when a pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a tree on Highway 9 near Enon Grove Church in Cedar Bluff just after 8:00am Friday. Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle and from there they were transported to a nearby landing zone where they were air-lifted for treatment, with at least one of those individuals being flown to Erlanger.

Those responding to the scene included Cedar Bluff Fire Department and Cedar Bluff Police the Cherokee County Rescue Squad, Cherokee EMS and Cherokee County EMA Officials.

The cause of that accident remains under investigation

From WEIS Radio