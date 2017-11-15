Safe Driver Tips For Avoiding Collisions With Deer

During the fall and winter months we traditionally see a significant increase in the number of auto accidents involving deer. The Alabama Department of Transportation has a number of tips to help drivers avoid those collisions:

Drive defensively and expect the unexpected. Scan the roadsides, using high beams and other vehicles’ headlights to watch for deer. Think ahead about how you might react if you encounter a deer.

Be prepared to quickly slow down or brake suddenly.

Know when NOT to swerve. If you suddenly have a deer in your path – brake firmly, but don’t swerve or leave your lane. In many cases, deer-related wrecks are simply the result of colliding with another vehicle in the opposite lane OR losing control of your vehicle while trying to avoid the animal.

Remember, deer travel in herds and gather near water sources. If you see one deer, there are more nearby. Watch for deer gathered near creeks, swamps and wetlands that are near roadways.

Always obey speed limits and wear seat belts.

Be especially vigilant around sunrise and sunset when deer are most likely to be out and about – also slow down at night and don’t “overdrive” your headlights.

And always wear your seat belt.

These are common-sense safety tips designed to help avoid potentially deadly deer-vehicle accidents, provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Remember – ultimately it’s up to you as the driver to exercise caution and practice safe driving habits everyday for the safety of you and your family.

From Weis Radio