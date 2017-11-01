Routine Traffic Stop Leads Police to Find Numerous Drugs

Kathy Brooks Burger, 54 of Rome, was arrested on numerous drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Shorter Avenue.

Reports said that Burger was driving below the speed limit with her wipers on despite clear weather.

While questioning Burger police said that admitted to taking speed. A search of the vehicle also led police to find a baggie of suspected meth, suspected marijuana and Xanax packaged for resale.

Burger is charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, the sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana, DUI and failure to maintain lane.