Rome Woman Offers Police Officer Sex to Avoid Arrest

Julie Henderson Corn, 43 of Rome, was jailed this week after she allegedly offered sex to a Rome Police officer in exchange for her not to be arrested.

Reports said that police was approached by a man in the parking lot of the West Rome Post Officer saying that he believed a woman was sitting in a car high on drugs and feared that she was about to drive off.

Police stated that they then went to question Corn before preforming a sobriety test, in which she failed.

The officer said that a search of her vehicle uncovered four Tramadol pills, numerous pocket knives, five Natural Light beers that were unopened along with an empty one.

Reports continued to say that the woman told the officer, “can we just go into the woods, have sex and forget this while thing?”

Corn is charged with prostitution, bribery, drugs not in original container, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of a controlled substance and DUI.